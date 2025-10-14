Eeyore the dog helps a Florida deputy find a missing 86-year-old woman

DESTIN, Fla. — A dog named Eeyore led a Florida sheriff’s deputy to an 86-year-old woman who had gone missing after falling while walking him, according to bodycam footage.

The woman’s husband reported her missing on the night of September 25 after she did not return from a walk in their Destin neighborhood.

“She just takes that dog, but she never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes,” the worried husband told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Miller, according to the footage released Monday.

Deputy Devon Miller was patrolling the neighborhood when she noticed Eeyore in the middle of the road. The dog trotted up to the deputy, who responded: “Hi! Where’s your mommy?”

The dog then led her to the nearby spot where the woman had fallen. “He practically dragged me to her,” Miller later said in a video the department released on social media Wednesday.

The woman, who was alert and later taken to a medical facility, was astonished that Eeyore had guided the deputy to her, noting that it wasn’t even her dog. “He came up to your car?” the woman asked Miller. “Oh, sweetheart. ... Oh Eeyore, you’re such a good boy. Grandma loves you.”

Thanks to Eeyore’s actions, the woman was located and given medical care, showcasing the dog’s surprising heroism.

©2025 Cox Media Group