Bond set at $100K for four firefighters involved in Marion hazing incident

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Marion County has set bond at $100,000 each for four firefighters accused of a violent hazing incident involving a 19-year-old recruit.

The firefighters were arrested on charges of kidnapping, robbery, and battery after allegedly beating and waterboarding the recruit at Station 21 in Ocala on November 16.

Sheriff Billy Woods stated that the incident was related to a TikTok dance video found on the victim’s phone.

The four Marion County Fire & Rescue employees involved in the incident were arrested and subsequently fired. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward Kenny III, 22, Seth Day, 22, and Tate Trauthwein, 19, on charges of kidnapping, robbery, and battery.

Kaylee Bradley, 25, was arrested on charges of robbery and accessory to a robbery.

Sheriff Woods explained that the employees began taunting the recruit about the video, which led to the violent confrontation when he ignored them.

