Fatal crash in Marion County results in one death, female driver and infant survive

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash happened at the intersection of State Road 200 and SW 140th Street in Marion County on Saturday, August 30, at 8:43 AM, involving two sport utility vehicles.

The collision resulted in the death of a 54-year-old male driver from Citrus Springs.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, a 22-year-old female driver from Dunnellon failed to stop at a stop sign while heading west on SW 140th Street, entering an intersection and colliding with a northbound vehicle on State Road 200, which resulted in the other driver dying at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

The female driver sustained serious injuries, while her 1-year-old passenger, also from Dunnellon, was unharmed. All individuals involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the FHP, the seatbelt usage of both drivers remains unknown.

