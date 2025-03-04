Florida federal correctional officer pleads guilty to bribery and contraband

OCALA, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the arrest of one of its prison officers in Florida.

Acting United States Attorney Sara Sweeney says Samuel Brandon Smith, 37, has pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of a bribe by a public official and one count of providing contraband to a federal prisoner.

According to the Justice Department, through December 18, 2023, and September 4, 2024, Smith, a correctional officer at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County, received bribes to smuggle contraband into FCC Coleman for inmates. In total, Smith received $43,901 in bribes.

The Justice Department also stated that on September 4, 2024, BOP staff stopped Smith when he reported to work at FCC Coleman. They found 668.1 grams of marijuana and other substances containing approximately 90 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on Smith’s person, hidden within his duty vest.

Smith was smuggling this contraband into the facility with the intent to distribute it to federal prisoners in exchange for monetary payments.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group