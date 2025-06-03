Marion County is offering free meals to students this summer

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools has announced it will continue its annual tradition of providing free breakfast and lunch to all students 18 and under, without any questions or paperwork required.

Students are welcome to visit their nearest serving location and enjoy the delicious food offered by the district’s Summer Feeding Program.

Twenty-nine schools and 12 off-site/satellite locations will participate in the Ocala and Marion County food program.

This summer program, supported by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, encourages sites to offer congregate feeding, which means that all meals are enjoyed on-site.

Unfortunately, meals aren’t available for takeout, but it’s a great opportunity to gather and share a meal together!

The program continues through July 28, depending on location. School sites are also closed on Fridays and July 4.

Other dates and times vary by location.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group