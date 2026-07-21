Micanopy man killed by vehicle while clearing storm debris

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old Micanopy man was killed while removing storm debris on Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim died following a collision between a vehicle and a fallen tree on CR-329 north of CR-320.

FHP says the victim was reportedly using a chainsaw to clear the debris from the roadway when the southbound vehicle struck them. Traffic homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene to continue their investigation into the fatal incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Channel 9 will provide details as they become available.

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