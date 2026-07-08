NW 80th Avenue closed due to ground depression, expect delays

MARION, Fla. — The Office of Emergency Management has issued a traffic alert following a ground depression that has forced the full closure of NW 80th Avenue, just off Highway 40.

The report says that all northbound and southbound lanes are shut as crews evaluate the roadway for safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, find alternative routes, and expect delays during the assessment and response.

Officials have not announced a reopening time yet, but Channel 9 will remain connected and share updates as they become available.

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