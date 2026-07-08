Marion County

NW 80th Avenue closed due to ground depression, expect delays

Full closure of NW 80th Avenue due to ground depression

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Marion County road depression The Office of Emergency Management has issued a traffic alert following a ground depression that has forced the full closure of NW 80th Avenue, just off Highway 40.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

MARION, Fla. — The Office of Emergency Management has issued a traffic alert following a ground depression that has forced the full closure of NW 80th Avenue, just off Highway 40.

The report says that all northbound and southbound lanes are shut as crews evaluate the roadway for safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, find alternative routes, and expect delays during the assessment and response.

Officials have not announced a reopening time yet, but Channel 9 will remain connected and share updates as they become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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