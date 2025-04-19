One man has died following a vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash in Marion County leaves one man deceased as he crosses the street.

The collision took place on Friday at 1:15 p.m at the intersection of US 441 and SE 151st. The map below provides a clearer view of the crash site.

The driver of the white 2025 Chevrolet Pickup hit the man with the front right side of the truck while the pedestrian was pushing a metal cart near the traffic’s outer lane.

The man was thrown from the impact onto the grass. The identity of the man hit by the truck remains unknown at this moment.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group