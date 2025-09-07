Suspect in Marion County deputy shooting has died, according to sheriffs

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County sheriffs report that 25-year-old D’montae Shannon died after being shot by deputies during a pursuit that started with a disturbance call in Reddick.

The incident began when deputies responded to a disturbance call and Shannon led them on a chase. Investigators say Shannon stopped his car but then sped up, trying to run over a deputy, which led another deputy to shoot him.

Local resident Josh Dymerski expressed shock at the violence, saying, “Pretty insane, man, especially freaking that early, like, especially around in this area.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating if the shooting was justified. No deputies were injured. The pursuit ended near the intersection of N. Highway 329 and NW Gainesville Road, where deputies saw Shannon’s car speeding away.

Body and dashboard camera footage captured deputies’ tense attempts to stop the vehicle. Despite being shot, Shannon drove three more miles before deputies surrounded him.

The incident caused traffic delays on highways 329, 441, and NW Gainesville Road during the morning commute. Selena Wilson, a local resident, said, “I mean, with the world we live in today, I’m shocked a little bit that it’s in this area.”

