U.S. Navy will conduct bombing exercises in Ocala National Forest

ALTOONA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy will conduct inert bombing exercises at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest on August 5 and 7.

The exercises are planned for August 5 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on August 7 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. During these times, wildlife in the area may be temporarily displaced, prompting a need for caution among residents and visitors.

Residents and visitors to the Ocala National Forest should exercise extra caution when driving through the area during bombing exercises. Wildlife displacement could result in more encounters with animals, including black bears.

The Navy recommends securing any items around homes that might attract wildlife and practicing bearwise techniques to reduce the risk of conflicts with bears. If noise from exercises bothers you, you can submit noise complaints here.

