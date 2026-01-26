Palm Coast man tased and detained after e-biker hit-and-run, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, a Palm Coast man was tased and detained after hitting an e-biker with his vehicle and fleeing. Deputies report that Andrea Matranga, 38, faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury and battery against law enforcement.

The incident took place at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway NE and Lake Forest Way, where Matranga’s white Mazda hit an e-biker. The vehicle dragged the cyclist and his bike for several feet before fleeing the scene.

Deputies arrived after the bicyclist was injured and initiated an investigation.

Once located, Matranga was confronted by deputies but denied involvement, saying, “There was no crash.” When told he couldn’t leave, he tried to retreat into his home, shutting a deputy’s foot in the door.

During the arrest, Matranga resisted and disobeyed commands, prompting deputies to use a taser. Initially ineffective because of his baggy clothing and size, multiple attempts succeeded in subduing him so officers could secure him handcuffs.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the incident, stressing the importance of remaining at the scene of accidents. “When accidents happen, you are required to stay on scene, call nine-one-one, and help however you can,” he said.

Matranga was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and refusing to sign a citation.

Matranga was released on a $15,000 bond.

