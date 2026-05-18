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Marion Theatre launches summer movie series for kids in Ocala

Tickets are $5 for adults and children

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Marion Theatre (Dave Miller)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion Theatre is bringing back its Summer Kids Film Series in Ocala.

The series begins Wednesday, June 3, and will feature movies every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday through July 24.

Screenings will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and children. Children 12 and under will receive a summer snack pack that includes a small popcorn, gummy snacks and a Capri Sun.

The movie lineup includes:

  • Cars
  • Lilo and Stitch
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Madagascar
  • Sing 2
  • Ratatouille
  • Finding Nemo
  • How to Train Your Dragon

The Marion Theatre is also supporting the Early Learning Coalition with a summer book drive sponsored by Panzer Medicine.

Guests are encouraged to bring new or gently used books, especially for children from birth to age 5. Collection bins will be located in the theater lobby.

Large groups are encouraged to buy tickets in advance and arrive early to make sure enough seats are available.

Tickets and showtimes are available through the Reilly Arts Center website.

The Marion Theatre is located at 50 S. Magnolia Ave. in Ocala.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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