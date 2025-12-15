Matanzas High School bomb threat thought to be hoax, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Matanzas High School has resumed normal activities after a bomb threat prompted a large law enforcement response on campus.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat called into Matanzas High School, leading to a significant police presence at the school.

The threat, however, is believed to be a hoax, but authorities are continuing to investigate.

School safety is a top priority for Flagler Schools, with deputies on every campus enabling immediate responses to threats. The investigation into the bomb threat continues, with authorities taking it seriously despite initial signs it wasn’t credible.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group