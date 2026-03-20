Match Day brings joy and concerns about physician shortage in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Future doctors across the country learned where they will continue their medical training on Friday, as part of the annual Match Day.

At the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, the moment brought celebration, relief, and a deeper question about the future of health care in Central Florida.

The atmosphere was electric as students counted down together and opened envelopes revealing where they would spend the next three to seven years of residency training.

The moment marked the culmination of years of hard work and uncertainty.

Dr. Deborah German, founding dean of the UCF College of Medicine, described the emotions leading up to the announcement.

“There’s anxiety, there’s fear, there is hope,” said German. “And of course, when they open their envelopes, there is sheer joy and elation.”

Those emotions quickly gave way to cheers and hugs as students shared their match results.

While Match Day is a milestone worth celebrating, it also highlights a critical issue facing the region: an escalating physician shortage.

German said the goal is to help students find the best career path.

“We want our students to be happy and to go to the place where they will make their greatest contribution,” German said.

That decision carries broader implications as Florida continues to face a shortage of physicians, particularly in primary care.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 66 of the state’s 67 counties report at least partial shortages in primary care.

Although some UCF students matched to programs close to home, many will leave Orlando and even the state for years of training.

Experts say where doctors complete their residency often influences where they choose to practice long term, meaning these decisions could shape access to care in Central Florida for years to come.

UCF leaders say they are working to address the shortage, even as some graduates set off to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

German noted that the school is helping bring new physicians into the region through its residency programs.

“We are importing graduates from other medical schools across the country into our residency programs, which makes us a net importer of doctors for the state,” she said. “What that means is all across central Florida, we have more doctors coming in now than we ever have before.”

For students, the choice of specialty is often influenced by financial realities and personal passion.

Many graduate with significant student debt, which can push them toward higher-paying specialties rather than primary care fields where the need is the greatest.

Dr. Marcy Verduin, Associate Dean for Students, said many students remain motivated by a desire to serve.

“I think we have a group of students that is really interested in looking at where there are needs and meeting those needs,” Verduin said. “So, we see that through our student-run clinics in the community. We have students who are very interested in global health, and students who are specifically interested in serving the Central Florida community.”

This year, 109 students in UCF’s Class of 2026 participated in Match Day, with a placement rate of 99%, exceeding the national average of 93.5%.

Students matched into a wide range of specialties, including internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, radiology, surgery, pathology, and emergency medicine.

46 of those students will complete some or all of their training in Florida, including placements at institutions such as the University of Florida, the University of Miami, the University of South Florida, and Orlando Health.

Others will train at programs across the country, including Harvard, Stanford, Johns Hopkins, Emory, Brown, Duke, and Vanderbilt.

Nine students matched into UCF HCA Healthcare residency programs in cities including Orlando, Tallahassee, and Gainesville.

As the celebration fades, the long-term impact of those matches remains.

In a rapidly growing region like Central Florida, the decisions made on Match Day will play a significant role in shaping how accessible health care is for Central Floridians.

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