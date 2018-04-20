‘May he have peace,' says woman to family of murder victim during sentencing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for her involvement in a robbery that led to the death of an Osceola County man.
Victoria Rios took part in a crime spree that killed Eric Roopnarine in 2013, investigators said.
Rios testified in court before her sentencing, “Till this day, I live with the trauma of what happened. Eric didn't deserve what happened to him. I pray may he have peace.”
Rios’ was convicted of murder in 2017, but her sentencing was delayed almost one year. She’ll also serve probation for the rest of her life, the judge ruled.
Investigators said on July 3, 2013, Roopnarine was going to pay for sex with Rios, who was 17 years old at the time. Roopnarine was robbed and killed by Konrad Schafer, David Damus and Juan Muriel in Roopnarine’s mother’s Poiniciana home.
Schafer was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Damus is serving a life sentence.
