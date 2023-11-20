Medical marijuana operator challenges Florida’s price hike for license renewals

A medical marijuana operator is challenging Florida’s price hike for license renewals.

The fee is now over $1 million dollars every two years.

That’s more than 22 times what operators paid when the program started six years ago.

The increase came after Gov. Ron DeSantis said medical marijuana companies aren’t paying enough to conduct business in the state.

Sanctuary Cannabis recently filed a challenge to the increase.

