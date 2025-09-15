Meet ‘Code,’ the Lake County Sheriff’s new digital detective

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new electronic detection dog named Code to aid in crime investigations.

Code specializes in locating hidden electronic devices such as cell phones, hard drives, and SIM cards, which are crucial in investigations of child pornography, financial crimes, and fraud.

The electronic detection dog is trained to search a variety of environments, including homes, vehicles, fields, waterways, and even people.

Officials emphasize the importance of this tool in uncovering evidence that might otherwise remain hidden, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their investigations.

