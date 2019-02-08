Melbourne man charged with murder after his sister was beaten to death, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man was arrested and charged with the murder of his sister after an altercation led to her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Officers said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Post Road.
Related Headlines
Larry Acosta called 911 to report finding his sister, Virginia Richardson, unconscious on the floor of her apartment, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom convicted of murder in infant son’s diaper rash death
- Winter Park woman accused of fatally stabbing husband claims she's the real victim
- Ormond Beach man accused in plot to rape 3-year-old girl, deputies say
- Video: Jones High School program allows students to graduate as licensed nurses
Paramedics told officers that Richardson was suffering from severe facial injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Police attempted to detain Acosta based on their investigation, and during the arrest, one officer was nearly struck in the head by Acosta’s elbow, officers said.
Officers said Acosta was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.
Investigators said Acosta was with his sister at the time and a physical altercation had occurred between the two.
This differed from the claim that Acosta fond Richardson on the floor, which he originally reported to law enforcement, police said.
Investigators determined the death to be a homicide and detectives charged Acosta with second-degree murder, officers said.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-8477.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}