Melbourne-Orlando Airport Adds 120 new parking spaces

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Melbourne Orlando International Airport is gearing up for major growth. (WFTV staff)
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne-Orlando International Airport has completed the first phase of its new parking initiative, adding 120 new spaces for passengers.

The first phase of the parking initiative also included improvements to the airport’s cell phone lot.

These enhancements aim to make the parking experience for travelers smoother.

One of the notable improvements in the new parking initiative is the introduction of QR codes that can be scanned to access flight information and updates.

For more information about the parking initiative and other updates, visit the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport’s website.

