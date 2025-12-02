Melbourne pleads for return of stolen large Christmas ornaments

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The city of Melbourne is searching for two extra-large Christmas ornaments that were stolen from its holiday display.

The ornaments, described as orange and blue bulbs, were taken from the corner of New Haven Avenue and Livingston Street.

Officials are urging the return of the ornaments and have assured that no questions will be asked if they are returned.

City officials hope for the safe return of the ornaments to restore the holiday display to its full glory.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group