0 Melbourne police officer shoots burglary suspect riding in car traveling toward him

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A police officer shot a burglary suspect who was riding in a car that was traveling toward him early Thursday, the Melbourne Police Department said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified Melbourne police at about 2 a.m. that deputies were following a vehicle containing people involved in several commercial burglaries in Palm Bay and West Melbourne, Melbourne police Cmdr. Marc Claycomb said.

Police followed the car to Eau Gallie Boulevard and Sarno Road, where the people exited the car, Claycomb said.

"Officers ... approached the suspects as they were trying to open several cash boxes they had just stolen," he said. "The suspects ran back to their vehicle and fled."

Police said they chased the car and deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle's tires.

The burglars drove to the parking lot of an assisted living facility on Houston Street, investigators said.

"Officers followed the vehicle into the parking lot, and one of the officers exited his vehicle and gave multiple warnings for the suspect vehicle to stop," Claycomb said. "The suspect vehicle drove toward the officer when he fired one shot from his handgun, striking the front seat passenger."

Police said five people in the car were taken into custody, including the injured person, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not disclose the identity of the officer who shot the person but said he has been with the agency for about nine months.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard protocol.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or Melbourne police at 321-608-6731.

