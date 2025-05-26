Memorial Day forecast: Warm and muggy in Central Florida with afternoon storms expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is kicking off Memorial Day with warm and muggy conditions, setting the stage for another round of afternoon storms.

High humidity will persist throughout the day, increasing the likelihood of rain in the afternoon and early evening.

While the chance of rain has decreased from Sunday, with a 40% probability of showers and thunderstorms, some storms could bring gusty winds up to 40 mph and isolated pockets of heavy rain.

The severe weather threat has diminished, offering some relief for holiday plans.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the work week, keeping the summer-like heat in place.

Toward the end of the week, a slight cool-down is expected, but rain chances will linger, ensuring Central Florida stays wet and humid.

Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities for the morning and keep an eye on the sky as storms develop later in the day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group