Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade canceled this year

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Organizers of the popular Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade said it will not be held this holiday season.
The announcement comes after a Brevard County man was sentenced to 60 days in jail in August after his involvement in a violent boat crash during the 2024 event.
Three people were seriously hurt.
Cameron Michaels pleaded no contest to charges of reckless operation of a vessel and culpable negligence.
In a recent post online, organizers of the parade stated several legal matters related to the crash remain unresolved almost a year later.
