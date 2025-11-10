Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade canceled this year

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Organizers of the popular Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade said it will not be held this holiday season.

The announcement comes after a Brevard County man was sentenced to 60 days in jail in August after his involvement in a violent boat crash during the 2024 event.

Three people were seriously hurt.

Cameron Michaels pleaded no contest to charges of reckless operation of a vessel and culpable negligence.

In a recent post online, organizers of the parade stated several legal matters related to the crash remain unresolved almost a year later.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group