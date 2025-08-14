Brevard County man sentenced to jail for Christmas boat parade crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for his involvement in a violent boat crash during the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade.

The incident, which happened last year, involved a boat covered in lights that slammed into another vessel, resulting in serious injuries to three individuals.

Cameron Michaels, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of reckless operation of a vessel and culpable negligence.

1 injured in boat crash during Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade Investigators were called out to a boat crash that injured one person during the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday night. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group