Local

Brevard County man sentenced to jail for Christmas boat parade crash

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
3 hurt as two boats collide during Christmas Boat Parade in Brevard County
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for his involvement in a violent boat crash during the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade.

The incident, which happened last year, involved a boat covered in lights that slammed into another vessel, resulting in serious injuries to three individuals.

Cameron Michaels, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of reckless operation of a vessel and culpable negligence.

1 injured in boat crash during Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade Investigators were called out to a boat crash that injured one person during the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday night. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read