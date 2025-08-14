Brevard County man sentenced to jail for Christmas boat parade crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for his involvement in a violent boat crash during the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade.
The incident, which happened last year, involved a boat covered in lights that slammed into another vessel, resulting in serious injuries to three individuals.
Cameron Michaels, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of reckless operation of a vessel and culpable negligence.
