One injured in boat crash during Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators were called out to a boat crash that injured one person during the Meritt Island Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday night.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said two boats were involved in the crash at the boat parade.

Deputies said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Meritt Island Christmas Boat Parade officials said on social media that the boat’s driver was not registered for the parade.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation are investigating the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out to FWC for a statement.

