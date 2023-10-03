MetroWest apartments sell in one of region’s priciest sales of 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A high-dollar sale of a MetroWest apartment community in Orlando has instantly inserted itself into the conversation of the year’s top transactions.

Orange County records show Harbortown Apartments, at 2333 Lake Debra Drive, sold Sept. 27 for $86.1 million.

The community includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and is bordered by both Turkey Lake and MetroWest Golf Club.

