Michelin Guide expands Orlando’s culinary acclaim with 59 recognized restaurants

Florida’s Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025 was held April 17 at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, the event’s first time back in Orlando since 2022. The city’s vibrant culinary scene received significant recognition, with local food destinations earning coveted stars and accolades.

The event underscored the city’s growing reputation as a premier dining destination, prompting praise from local leaders.

“This felt so incredibly good for Orlando. We’ve really made highlighting the culinary arts in our community a key priority,” said President and CEO Cassandra Matej of Visit Orlando. “To have Michelin recognize us like this, especially with a two-star restaurant, it just makes all our work come to fruition. It’s us and Miami representing the state of Florida. And when you look at the starred and recommended restaurants, we now have over 50 Orlando restaurants as part of the Michelin family.”

