Michigan woman pleads guilty to scamming Orange City resident on Facebook

DELAND, Fla. — A Michigan woman who was charged with scamming someone in Orange City has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Demetria Latimer, 60, was arrested near Detroit after investigators said she sold a fake excavator on Facebook Marketplace. Detectives say she stole over $50,000.

She was extradited to Volusia County in April, where Mike Sheriff Chitwood personally greeted her.

Her charges were organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

Latimer was sentenced to 18 months behind bars followed by 10 years of probation as part of the plea deal.

