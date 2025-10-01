Midweek calm ends as rain and storms ramp up late week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet and mostly dry Wednesday, changes are ahead to close out the work week.

A few showers remain possible this evening, and scattered activity may develop overnight with the best chance at the coast. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

More moisture quickly works into the area on Thursday, resulting in higher rain and storm chances. Expect more cloud cover as well, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (WFTV)

Even more moisture is expected for Friday, bringing even higher rain chances to the area. Elevated coverage of rain and storms is expected, with highs in the mid-80s.

The enhanced moisture continues into the weekend. We’ll see fairly widespread coverage of rain both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the mid-80s.

More rain and storms are likely to start next week.

