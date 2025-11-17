Mild start with areas patchy fog Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — After some areas of morning fog, your Monday forecast in Central Florida should be a pleasant one.

Daytime highs Monday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Orlando can expect a high of 81­°.

Monday outlook (WFTV) Dry and warm will be the rule of thumb for the coming week in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says that forecast will basically be on repeat in the coming days.

Areas of patchy fog will be possible each morning this week, with mild morning temps. We’ll be waking to 60s daily.

Dry and warm weather are locked into place for the near future.

Through the remainder of the week, high pressure will build across the south, helping to warm our temperatures even more.

Daytime highs will reach the mid 80s, putting many of us approximately 5 degrees warmer than normal.

