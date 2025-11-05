Millions in SNAP benefits will not circulate through Central Florida’s economy in November

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stop in snap benefits could ripple through Central Florida’s economy.

“The effects start almost immediately,” Christopher Skerritt, an economist, said. “Most families spend their SNAP benefits within a few days of getting them.”

Skerritt said with a stop in SNAP we can expect grocery store sales to drop right now. That means less money coming in.

“It flows in grocery stores, delivery workers, warehouses, food suppliers,” Skerritt said.

That means less money is pumping out.

“Most SNAP households don’t have the savings to make up the difference, their total spending drops immediately which means less cash is circulating in the local economy,” Skerritt said.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, the average SNAP recipient in Florida receives about $185 a month. With roughly 514,000 Central Floridians receiving SNAP that’s more than $95 million not being spent locally.

Skerritt said this could lead to job cuts especially in Central Florida’s heavy tourism-based workforce.

“Many of the people working in these hotels, restaurants, and attractions, do qualify for SNAP,” Skerritt said. “There’s a duplicative effect on this. We’ll see it reduces local demand from residents and squeezing workers on budgets leading to fewer hours and smaller tips.”

He thinks the economy faces a tough road ahead especially as we approach the holidays.

“It’s going to keep trending down and emotions will be felt,” Skerritt said.

The Food Research and Action Center said for every one meal a local food pantry is able to provide SNAP is able to provide nine.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group