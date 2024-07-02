Minors involved in gun-related crimes to face harsher penalties

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Minors involved in gun-related crimes will now face harsher penalties in Florida.

The Juvenile Justice Bill is now in effect, and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood calls it a necessary move by state lawmakers.

“We are seeing a proliferation of juveniles involved in first-time offenses, drive-by shootings, armed robberies, armed burglaries, it’s just getting out of control,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Currently, there are twenty minors on probation for firearms-related charges in Volusia County alone.

Read: Scores are in for end-of-year state testing: Here’s how Central Florida compares

The new law raises the penalty charge for a minor in possession of a gun from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

It also forces the teen to spend up to 21 days in a facility for their first and second offenses.

Read: Arraignment expected Tuesday for a former Volusia County deputy accused of attempted sexual assault

If they become a third-time offender, the teen would be considered a delinquent and placed in a residential program.

“If the child gets released, there is going to be all kinds of electronic monitoring, there are all kinds of other systems in place to make that kid know that we are not going to tolerate gun violence in our communities,” said Sheriff Chitwood.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group