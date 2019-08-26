Missing boater's body found in Osceola County lake

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The body of a missing boater was found Monday afternoon in Osceola County's Lake Tohopekaliga, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Officials said the boater was reported missing at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
FWC said divers found the body at about 2 p.m. Monday.
"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time," agency spokesman Chad Weber said in a statement.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
