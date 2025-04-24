Local

Missing woman last seen at Kissimmee Denny’s

By WFTV.com News Staff
Carol Ann Molen (Source: Kissimmee Police Department)
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee police are searching for a woman who went missing earlier this week.

Police say Carol Ann Molen, 38, was last seen Tuesday night at the Denny’s on West Vine Street. Police say she may be disoriented or unfamiliar with her surroundings.

Anyone who sees Molen or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Kissimmee police at 407-846-3333.

