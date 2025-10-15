Monique Worrell demands Florida AG stop interference in her office

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell has sent a letter to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, demanding he “stop trying to manufacture a pretext for my removal.”

Worrell’s letter responds to Uthmeier’s criticism, who accused her of being lenient on crime. In her reply, Worrell urges Uthmeier and Governor Ron DeSantis to “stop ongoing interference” in her office, accusing them of politicizing the issue and misrepresenting her track record.

Worrell’s letter directly addresses Uthmeier’s criticisms, stating, “stop trying to manufacture a pretext for my removal.”

In 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Monique Worrell, citing incompetence and neglect of duties. He appointed Andrew Bain as her interim replacement.

Nonetheless, Worrell won the election last November, defeating Bain, and resumed her position earlier this year.

The office of Attorney General James Uthmeier responded to Worrell’s letter, stating that the issues raised are not true.

