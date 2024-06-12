Orange County School Board: New elections supervisor placed ballot question under legal review

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — School Board member Karen Castor Dentel and Angie Gallo tell Channel 9– there’s concern on if the School District’s half penny sales tax initiative will make the November ballot.

School Board members were informed by district administration yesterday that the new supervisor of elections Glen Gilzean, a DeSantis appointee, placed the referendum under “legal review”.

School board members tell 9 investigates a ballot question has never been placed under legal review by the supervisor before.

This is happening as several Orange County commissioners say the Supervisor of Elections has discussed moving up a deadline for the rural boundaries referendum— making it near to impossible to get on the November ballot.

Gilzean denies all these allegations— calling it all false.

Investigative Reporter Ashlyn Webb spoke one on one with Gilzean in the last hour. We’ll have his response all new this evening on WFTV.

