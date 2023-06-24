More storms expected to dominate weekend forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a week of unusual timing with rounds of heavy storms both early and late, we’re tracking more evening storms right now and into the weekend.

The storm happening tonight will move toward the east coast through midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

READ: Roads blocked after explosion at Ocala restaurant, police say

The storm system that’s brought our daily barrage is beginning to break down and move away, so the area will have more traditional summer afternoon storms this weekend, some of which will be heavy, Terry said.

Seabreeze storms will dominate the weekend, Terry said, forming after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and heading toward the east coast by late afternoon.On Sunday, both seabreezes will bring scattered afternoon storms through the area. Terry said rain coverage each day is expected to be at 60%.

READ: Ocala temporarily closes 3 more parks due to flooding

Orlando-Sanford International Airport has ongoing record rainfall at 3.62 inches. Marion County remains under a flood watch through Friday evening.

READ: Tropical Storm Bret moves across eastern Caribbean; Tropical Storm Cindy slightly strengthens

Early evening forecast: Friday, June 23 (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group