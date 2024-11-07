More treatment options available to cancer patients in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As cancer diagnoses continue to grow, medical professionals are working to educate the community on the signs and treatments of the disease.

“Most people have had a loved one, or themselves, be touched by cancer,” Julie Roth, a Service Line Admin for the Cancer Center for Hope at Halifax, said. “We want the community to know they can get treatment close to home.”

Thursday, Halifax Health shared the latest advancements in cancer detection and resources available in Volusia County.

“It is quicker, more precise, and it expands our ability to treat everything that comes around for a cancer patient,” Dr. Alvaro Alvarez, a Radiation Oncologist at the Cancer Center for Hope at Halifax, said.

He talked about the Accuray Radixact Radiation System. Dr. Alvarez said Halifax is the only hospital to have this system in the area. It uses advanced imaging and detection to treat cancer.

“It will guide the radiation and move with the tumor,” Dr. Alvarez said. “If you have something in the lung, and you’re breathing, it will move, the machine can move and treat it all the time. Before you had to treat one area and move to the next one. This machine can treat everything at the same time.”

Advances in technology, as well as constant collaboration between teams of doctors at the Cancer Center for Hope, help form a customized plan for the patient.

“Have them involved in the decision-making process so it’s not us telling you what to do, but us working together as a team,” Dr. Richard Weiss, a Medical Oncologist at the Cancer Center for Hope at Halifax, said.

Working together to give those fighting the disease a better chance at life.

“We choose better, we have better results, and we harm less people,” Dr. Weiss said.

If you would like to learn more about the information shared at Thursday’s seminar you can visit halifaxhealth.org/innovate or call 386-425-6VIP.

