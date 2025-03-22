Mother, boyfriend accused of torturing 10-year-old boy to death to be arraigned next week

TAVARES, Fla. — The pair accused of torturing a 10-year-old boy to death will be arraigned next week, Lake County Jail records show.

37-year-old Kimberley Mills and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andre Walker, have been charged with child neglect, among other charges, after Mills’ elder son was taken to the Emergency Room and later died after almost one month in critical condition.

The case unfolded in Tavares, Lake County. “While he was having weights dropped on his stomach, he was duct-taped to a ladder,” said Detective Douglas Roberts, who’s been part of the investigation.

Police say the 10-year-old’s younger brother was also abused. Mills took the boy to the hospital after performing CPR on him – likely after a long torture session, according to detectives. Doctors told Tavares Police the child was in cardiac arrest at the time.

Friday, after almost a month in critical condition, the boy died. At their home, investigators found what they believe the couple used to abuse the boys, including 10-pound weights, boxing gloves, a copper wire, and a flashlight.

The flashlight was used to hit the children at different parts of their body,” Detective Courtney Sullivan, with Tavares PD.

Police spoke with the child’s younger brother, who told them the boy was being punished in the living room and then was taken to the garage where Walker would discipline him.

Investigators also say both siblings had several bruises all over their bodies, and the 10-year-old even had signs of sexual abuse.

Following the child’s death, Tavares Police released a statement saying in part – “as the investigation continues, the Tavares Police Department is working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to enhance the charges against Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to securing justice for this child and ensuring accountability for the heinous acts committed.

