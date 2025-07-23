Mother and son involved in armed robbery of Florida arcade, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lee County said a mother and son worked together to pull off an armed robbery of an arcade.

Investigators said Jose Baez Suarez, 22, allegedly entered the King’s World Arcade on July 18 and held the cashier at gunpoint.

Deputies said he later fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, while his mother, Yideyla Suarez Cedeno, 43, acted as the getaway driver.

Investigators said surveillance footage from inside the arcade and a nearby business helped them identify the suspects.

Officials said footage showed the suspect running and jumping into a RAV4, which was later located by deputies.

Deputies said they used several crime-fighting tools, including license plate readers, to track the vehicle.

Upon locating the RAV4, deputies detained Yideyla Suarez Cedeno, who was driving, and her son, Jose Baez Suarez, who was also present at the scene.

Detectives said they recovered clothing and a black BB gun resembling the weapon used in the robbery.

