Motocross champ’s former training facility to become 216-home subdivision in Lake County

ORLANDO, Fla.

A land sale in Lake County is setting the stage for a major planned development that will yield more than a thousand new homes.

48 Land Group LLC, an entity tied to Orlando-based Dix Developments, bought 74 acres at 1100 County Road 48 in Leesburg for $4.9 million from Blake Baggett Motorsports Inc. in a deal that closed March 13, according to a deed filed with the county.

The property is to become a residential subdivision called Blake Ridge that will include 216 single-family homes, according to a release from Dix Developments. Earthwork on the project will begin September 2025.

