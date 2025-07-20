Motorcyclist dies in Orange Avenue crash after losing control and hitting guardrail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died in an accident on Orange Avenue, north of Mary Louis Lane, after losing control while navigating a curve and colliding with a guardrail.

The accident involved a 2017 Yamaha FJ09 motorcycle traveling southbound on Orange Avenue.

The rider was unable to successfully navigate a left turn, which led the motorcycle to drift onto the shoulder and crash into a guardrail.

The collision’s impact ejected the rider from the motorcycle. Emergency responders declared the rider dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to disclose the rider’s identity, and the exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

