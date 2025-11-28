Motorcyclist killed after crashing on Fort Christmas Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist riding a 2020 Yamaha MTN1000 a crash on Fort Christmas Road near Wheeler Road.

The incident occurred when the motorcycle rider ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Emergency services transported the rider to AdventHealth Waterford Lakes Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group