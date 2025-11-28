Local

Motorcyclist killed after crashing on Fort Christmas Road

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist riding a 2020 Yamaha MTN1000 a crash on Fort Christmas Road near Wheeler Road.

The incident occurred when the motorcycle rider ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Emergency services transported the rider to AdventHealth Waterford Lakes Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

