Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 25-year-old Ormond Beach man died Thursday afternoon following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Ormond Beach Police responded to the crash at the intersection of North Nova Road and North Old Kings Road at approximately 4:29 p.m. on March 19.

The victim was identified as Chase Rivera, who was operating a black 2019 Honda motorcycle. A preliminary investigation indicates a white 2017 Lexus SUV turned into Rivera’s path while the driver was attempting to enter the Trails Shopping Center.

The 2017 Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on North Nova Road, also known as State Road 5A. As the driver attempted to turn left into the Trails Shopping Center, the SUV entered the path of the southbound 2019 Honda motorcycle. This resulted in an angled collision between the two vehicles.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses at the intersection following the crash. Based on those witness statements, investigators indicated that speed did not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision. Rivera was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police Chief Jesse Godfrey addressed the incident and urged the community to prioritize safety while driving. Godfrey emphasized that motorists should be particularly cautious when navigating busy intersections and shopping center entrances.

“This tragic crash is a stark reminder of how quickly lives can change on our roadways,” Godfrey said. “We strongly urge all drivers to remain vigilant, especially when making turns. Taking an extra moment to pause and look twice for motorcycles and cars can save a life.”

The crash remains under an active investigation by the Police Department. Officials have not released further details regarding potential charges or the identity of the SUV driver.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group