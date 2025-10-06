Motorcyclist killed in crash involving several vehicles near Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist and several other vehicles near the Walt Disney World theme parks

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday on Epcot Center Drive near Interstate 4.

Troopers said the crash appears to have involved around five vehicles.

The motorcyclist involved in the crash was transported to Celebration Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash resulted in the complete shutdown of SR-536 in the area as investigators worked to determine the sequence of events.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

