Mount Dora begins infrastructure work after historic flooding, boil water advisory remains in effect

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Infrastructure repairs are beginning in Lake County after intense rainfall caused stormwater surge and dramatic washouts.

The city of Mount Dora is also keeping a precautionary boil water advisory in effect until at least Friday.

It was issued because of potential contamination to the system after a water main break on Donnelly Street.

According to the city, about a foot and a half of rain fell, causing the water main to break and two retention ponds to be breached, which ultimately led to the collapse of a stretch of Donnelly Street.

The street remains closed from Limit Avenue north to Fiddler Drive.

On Thursday, Drone 9 captured crews clearing debris from the collapse. It’s a first step as the city works on a process for repairs that could mean the road stays shut down for about a year.

About two miles away, Channel 9 saw a Lake County survey crew collecting data on another washout on Wolf Branch Road.

A county spokesperson said staff is working with a utility company to facilitate repairs, and the next phase is “to begin mobilizing and staging equipment, materials, and resources needed for the repairs.”

In the meantime, the city of Mount Dora has asked all 18,896 residents to boil their water for at least a minute before using it for cooking, drinking, or cleaning.

“Mount Dora is a very strong town,” said one Lake County resident. “We go ahead and we boil our water, and we clean up afterwards and just go on through life.”

The city said it’s sent water samples to state-certified labs for testing and once those samples are cleared the boil water advisory will be lifted.

In the meantime, some businesses in downtown Mount Dora were operating on limited menus including at least one coffee shop that was not offering any espresso drinks.

One of downtown Mount Dora’s newest businesses, Sweet Bites by Beirut Bites, said they were stocking up on bottled water to wash dishes and keep their specialty coffee brewing.

The business opened on Saturday, just a day before the historic flooding. It sells viral Dubai Chocolates and other Lebanese sweets.

Owner, Patricia Khabbaz, said she spent part of Sunday evening and Monday mopping dirt from the floor, after about two inches of flood water entered her shop.

But ahead of a busy Halloween weekend, Khabbaz message was clear.

“We’re still here, we’re still open, we are proud to serve our food and our drinks to our local customers and people visiting.”

