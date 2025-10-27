Mount Dora issues citywide boil water notice after major flooding

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The city of Mount Dora has issued a citywide precautionary boil water notice following a water main break related to major flooding.

Residents are advised to boil all water intended for consumption until further notice, as crews work to address the issue.

The water main break caused a temporary drop in water pressure, prompting the city to take precautionary measures.

Crews have identified the location of the break and have isolated it.

Work to repair the break is ongoing, officials said.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Mount Dora’s website or follow their social media channels for updates and additional information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group