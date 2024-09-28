Muggy, warm weather with scattered showers expected on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be muggy and warm today.

The weather will be high in the upper 80s and low in the 90s.

The heat index values will reach 100 degrees in many locations.

weather 09/28

It won’t be as breezy today.

Winds southwest of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We’ll see the return of some scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

This will definitely play into the launch forecast for today.

Although it will be hot and dry for a big chunk of the day at our local beaches, dangerous rip currents will still exist.

weather 09/28

