Mulberry students hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bears, officials say

MULBERRY, Fla. - Several students had a “negative reaction” Thursday to marijuana-laced gummy bears at Mulberry Middle School, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.
Five students were hospitalized after ingesting the gummy bears, and two other students were picked up by their parents, to be medically checked out, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.
"We have long been concerned about the dangers of marijuana-infused candy, and that it would get into the hands of, and poison, children. Here's an example of that," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sex offender arrested for trying to play Santa, deputies say
- Florida teen gets stuck in concrete vault at abandoned bank for hours
- Florida woman passes gas in store, threatens to 'gut' man who complained, police say
- WATCH: Men lured former roommate to kill him over stolen PlayStation, deputies say
Detectives said they’re working with school personnel and Polk County Public Schools to determine how the children got the candy.
Criminal charges are pending.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}