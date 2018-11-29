  • Mulberry students hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bears, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    MULBERRY, Fla. - Several students had a “negative reaction” Thursday to marijuana-laced gummy bears at Mulberry Middle School, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    Five students were hospitalized after ingesting the gummy bears, and two other students were picked up by their parents, to be medically checked out, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

     

    "We have long been concerned about the dangers of marijuana-infused candy, and that it would get into the hands of, and poison, children. Here's an example of that," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

    Detectives said they’re working with school personnel and Polk County Public Schools to determine how the children got the candy.

     

    Criminal charges are pending.

     

