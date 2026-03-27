Nael Abraham sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2020 road rage killing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida road rage case that has drawn attention for years came to a close Friday morning when a judge sentenced Nael Abraham to 50 years in prison for the 2020 killing of Eric Schnetzer.

The sentence, announced in an Orange County courtroom, includes a 25-year mandatory minimum. Abraham was convicted last month of second-degree murder with a firearm for chasing Schnetzer’s vehicle and firing a single fatal shot on July 28, 2020.

Schnetzer, 45, was a nurse and father of three. His family has attended every major hearing in the case, and Friday was no different. After the sentencing, his partner, Carrie McPherson, spoke with Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

“It’s a relief. I feel like he’s gotten justice,” McPherson said. She also shared a message for other drivers: “It’s not worth it. It’s not worth your life.”

Abraham’s defense attorney, Greg Eisenmenger, says the sentence was too harsh. He told reporters the defense had hoped for the 25-year mandatory minimum.

“I was disappointed because I didn’t feel like there was any aggravating circumstances in this case, and the mandatory minimum was more than adequate,” Eisenmenger said.

Under Florida law, Abraham will serve the first 25 years day-for-day. After that, he could serve about 85% of the remaining 25 years, depending on gain time. The defense has already filed notice of appeal.

State Attorney Monique Worrell also spoke after the hearing, urging drivers to take a breath before reacting behind the wheel. She said cases like this show how quickly a moment of anger can change lives forever.

For Schnetzer’s family, Friday’s sentence brings a measure of closure. McPherson says she’ll now focus on raising her three sons and keeping Eric’s memory alive.

Abraham remains in custody as the appeal process begins.

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